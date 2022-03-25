Police reported that the helicopter was on fire near the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway.

ROWLETT, Texas — A pilot died after his helicopter crashed and caught fire in Rowlett on Friday morning, officials said.

The pilot was on the only person on board the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot, who has not been identified, did not survive, Rowlett police confirmed.

The crash happened near the 2200 block of Lakeview Parkway, near Dexham Road, in an open lot surrounded by businesses.

Rowlett is just east of Garland in northeast Dallas County.

The FAA said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, with the NTSB taking the lead.

Sky Helicopters, a North Texas-based helicopter company, confirmed it was their helicopter involved in the crash. (Disclosure: WFAA also contracts with Sky).

Footage from the scene showed a badly damaged and burned helicopter. Responding crews had placed a tent around one side of the helicopter, which had crashed in an open field near surrounding businesses.

A witness, Joseph Kasper, told WFAA that he was working at a nearby mechanic shop when the helicopter crashed about 40 feet away.

Kasper said he saw the helicopter hovering, and then the tail rotor appeared to break in mid-air. The helicopter kept hovering, then went straight down and caught fire.

Kasper and other witnesses tried to put out the fire but couldn't. Firefighters then arrived and put the fire out.

Another witness, Fabio Sanches Jelezoglo, said he also saw the tail come off of the helicopter.

"I saw the helicopter coming down," Jelezoglo told WFAA. "I heard a noise and when I looked up the helicopter was coming down and the tail was off."

A photo from the scene, shared with WFAA, showed the helicopter burning in the empty lot after it crashed.