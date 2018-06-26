It only takes Jeremiah Talaments a few seconds to pick a lock you may have in your home. But don't worry - he's not here to steal from you.

He's here to teach you.

"There isn't anything like this out there today," he explains.

Talaments' security company, Redteam Security Training, is hosting a heist boot camp in San Antonio this week. He and his trainers will share secrets typically used by criminals to teach people how to protect their property.

Camp attendees have been carefully vetted and selected. Many of them are businessmen and some work for Fortune 50 companies.

They'll cover all different elements of security - from cyber attacks and social engineering to physical break-ins.

Talaments says that understanding how these attacks take place helps keep businesses secure. He believes that more than 50 percent of businesses fall victim to a breach at one point.

"It's a very invasive feeling," he explained. "Not only does it affect you as an individual, but it affects the place of your work and could risk your job, your career...the wellbeing of your company - and sometimes, even lives."

San Antonio is just one stop for Jeremiah's boot camp. As he travels the country, he hopes to hand over the keys to a safe, secure workplace.

© 2018 KENS