H-E-B issues recall for two dessert products

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B issued a recall for two dessert products Friday afternoon, saying they may contain metal fragments.

The recall is for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz.) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays due to the potential hazard, according to a press release from store officials.

H-E-B says they made the decision to issue a recall after looking into a pair of consumer complaints, adding the the products have been removed from store shelves for now. Anyone who bought them is advised to "stop eating the product" and return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns can all the H-E-B Customer Service line at 1-855-432-4438.