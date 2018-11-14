SAN ANTONIO — The official HEB Christmas Tree arrived at Travis Park Wednesday morning.

Crews spent hours getting the tree in its right place. The 50-foot blue spruce tree will eventually be decorated with more than 10,000 red and white lights. It will also have dozens of gold and silver handmade ornaments.

The 34th Annual HEB lighting ceremony takes place on November 23. The event is free and will feature cookie decorating stations, crafts, giveaways, live entertainment and a special visit from Santa. The festivities will begin at 3:00 p.m. and the tree lighting will be at 6:20 p.m.

HEB will provide free VIA rides to and from the event.

© 2018 KENS