Heavy winds caused fire to spread quickly at northeast-side building

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating how a fire started at a commercial facility on the city's northeast-side.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of Old O'Connor Road.

This comes as a Red Flag Warning was issued for the region most of Thursday.

A spokesperson for SAFD said they faced a few challenges trying to put out the fire, dealing with high winds. But, they also called the fire "suspicious."

They say it was hard to get water to the facility because it's located so far from the road.

Due to the heavy winds, the fire spread fairly quickly. Fire crews called a "second alarm" due to the size of the building, but say the fire appeared to start in the center of the structure.

SAFD said they wanted to get as many crews out there as possible. The facility is made up of several metal buildings that are connected together. And thankfully, no one was inside.

Crews had to use their ladder trucks because of how much the fire spread, and at one point, the fire did pose a threat to a neighborhood nearby. However, SAFD was able to stop the fire from spreading.

Crews stayed behind to put out any hotspots, keeping a unit on site.

The San Antonio Police Department also helped to investigate, saying they spoke with someone to try and get more information, since the origin of the fire does seem suspicious.

Another fire was reported at a trailer nearby just a few days ago.

“We’re obviously under a Red Flag warning. Please don’t burn anything because a small little [fire] in your fire pit in your backyard can spread quickly to your grass, your neighbors homes, to pastures," said SAFD's Joe Arrington. "We’ve been dealing with the past couple days large grass fires.”

No injuries were reported and law enforcement is continuing their investigation.