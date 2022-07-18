Heavy damage caused by fire at west-side apartment complex, eight apartments damaged

The battalion chief said this is the third time this year there has been a fire at these apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Arson investigators are working to determine a cause for a fire that heavily damaged some apartments on the west side of San Antonio Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called out to the The Preserve at the Port apartments around 9:45 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings, which is located near Calgary Avenue and South General McMullen Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found found light smoke coming from the apartment building. They worked to track down the source of the smoke and made their way to the second floor of the building, finding that the fire had spread to the attic and across the building.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control, but the apartments were heavily damaged. Thankfully, three people who lived in the building escaped with no injuries.

The battalion chief said a total of eight apartments were damaged by the fire. The owners of the apartment complex arrived on scene and are working with the displaced residents to relocate them for the night.

Damages are estimated to be around a couple of hundred thousand dollars. Officials added that this is the third building to catch fire this year. Just about a week or two ago another building had caught fire, and one other building in the complex burned back in March.

More than 20 SAFD Units were dispatched to fight the fire.

Arson and Fire Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other details were provided.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.