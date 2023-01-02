Heater may to blame for fire in west-side home

One person was treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Officials say a space heater may be to blame for a fire in a west-side home.

Firefighters were called out to the 500 block of San Gabriel Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fire in the backside of a single-story home.

They were able to extinguish the fire quickly

The Batallion Chief said the homeowner admitted that they started a small heater in a rear room, a room that is now considered the fire's 'point of origin.'

One person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but they were not taken to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The damages are estimated to be around $20,000.

This is a developing story.

MORE LOCAL STORIES:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.