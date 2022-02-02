Heat lamp may be to blame for house fire, officials say

Fire officials said the residents were using a heat lamp to keep their pets warm in the back of the house, and they believe it overheated causing the fire.

Just before 12:30 a.m. the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded the fire at a house in the 100 block of Hardford.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house. Fire officials said the residents were using a heat lamp to keep their pets warm in the back of the house, and they believe it overheated causing the fire.

The fire spread from the back of the home up to the attic, but firefighters were able to put the fire out.