San Antonio — A heat advisory goes into effect for Bexar, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, and Atascosa County from 1 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach up to 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The heat index is expected to reach 109 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 pm until 8 pm today for Bexar, Atascosa, Frio, Medina, and Uvalde counties. High temperatures will peak between 101° and 104° this afternoon with heat indices ranging between 106° and 109°. pic.twitter.com/Nk2QroCRJF — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 24, 2018

The Rio Grande Plains could experience up to 108 degrees.

Triple digits are expected to last through next week.

Staying outside in the heat today could lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

Make sure to limit outdoor activities, but if you must be outside, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes and limit alcohol and caffeine.

VIA also provides cooling buses stationed at several transit centers during times of extreme heat. The City of San Antonio has opened cooling centers to assist those without adequate or air-conditioned shelter.

A map of the city’s cooling center locations can be found on VIAinfo.net and the city’s website. Riders can get help planning their trip to the cooling centers with VIA’s online trip planner or by calling (210) 362-2020. Regular fares will apply.

