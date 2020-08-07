Heat Advisory issued by San Antonio Metro Health District

The advisory comes as temperatures are forecasted to be at or above 100 degrees later this week.

SAN ANTONIO — It's about to get a lot hotter in San Antonio.

With temperatures forecasted to be at or above 100 degrees later this week and into next week, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District has issued a heat advisory.

Adults over 65, children under 4, and people with existing medical conditions such as heart disease, and those without air conditioning are at high risk of suffering from heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke on days with high temperatures.

Warning signs of heatstroke include: red, hot, moist or dry skin, no sweating, a strong rapid pulse or a slow weak pulse, nausea, confusion or acting strangely.

If someone you know, exhibits any of these signs, cool the person rapidly with cool water and call 911.