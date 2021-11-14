Health officials say Southeast Texas could see rise in COVID-19 cases during winter months

Health officials believe if a surge does happen, it will not be as bad as ones in the past due to increased vaccination rates.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas doctors said they would not be surprised if another spike in COVID-19 cases took place during the upcoming winter months.

“This is sort of the normal flow of a pandemic, how it starts to kind of wax and wane the longer we're in a pandemic just because immunity builds up," Dr. Msonthi Levine, internal medicine physician, said.

While a spike would not surprise them, health officials do not anticipate for it to as bad as ones Southeast Texans have seen in the past due to increased vaccination rates. Southeast Texas doctors do not expect a major surge this winter.

“More and more people are developing immunity,” Levine said.

Levine believes children ages 5-11 getting vaccinated will help boost immunity and temper any future surge in cases.

“Now that the vaccines are available to that population, it's certainly going to have an impact and allow us to get more control over the pandemic than we did a year ago,” Levine said.

The Southeast Texas vaccination rate continues to lag behind other parts of the country due to vaccine hesitancy, Levine said. Health officials continue to encourage vaccinations stating they are our best weapon against the virus.

“You have to understand people get these vaccines every day, and you're really not hearing a lot about some spike in side effects, so it just goes to show you that this is a safe product,” Levine said.

The Beaumont and Port Arthur Health Departments, CVS, and Walgreens are offering COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.