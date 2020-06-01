COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Just in time to meet your New Year goals, health classes on how to “Live Well, Be Well,” are offered to resolutioners in Comal County.

In 2020 it’s clear that staying healthy is important to a lot of people. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering free classes to help you get on track.

“It's a new year, a new start, a fresh start, a way to think about what we want to accomplish this year,” said Connie Sheppard, agent for family and community health at the Comal County office of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. “Health is at the top of our list and it should be because that's going to determine how we are productive and how fulfilled we are, how long we live.”

While it’s open to everyone, the course is geared to the retirement-aged crowd.

In New Braunfels, “Live Well, Be Well” classes start Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Westside Community Center.

The sessions will last an hour and be offered for the next four Tuesdays.

In Canyon Lake, classes are at Noon on Wednesdays at the Tye Preston Memorial Library.

In Bulverde, two-hour classes covering diabetes self-care skills will be held on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. a t the Mammen Family Public Library.

“One of the biggest takeaways is that we need to watch our fats and sugars, we need to make sure that we include a lot of fiber in our diet, eat more fruits and vegetables and then maintain an active lifestyle,

said Sheppard. “We [should] get 30 to 40 minutes of activity a day.”

The classes will help participants take their big health goals and break them down into manageable steps. With some small changes they’ll see big results.