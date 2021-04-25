x
Woman critically injured in head-on crash between Hummer, Dodge Challenger

First responders worked for a while to get the woman out of the wreckage near the intersection of Garth Road and FM 1942.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was flown to an area hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators said a Hummer and a Dodge Challenger crashed near the intersection of Garth Road and FM 1942 on Sunday night.

The driver of the Challenger was pinned inside the car for a while as first responders worked to get her free. She was flown to an area hospital via Life Flight and was last listed in critical condition, authorities said. The driver and passenger in the Hummer were taken to an area hospital via ambulance and were listed in stable condition.

According to authorities, it's unclear if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

