SAN ANTONIO — A head-on accident on the southwest side killed one driver and seriously injured another just before 7 am Friday.

The three-car collision was reported on Poteet Jourdanton Freeway (Highway 16) near the Hunter Boulevard intersection. One driver had to be extracted from the vehicle with the jaws of life.

Investigators said the driver of a tan vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 16 attempting to cross a median before slamming into a green SUV head-on. A white car was then swept into the collision somehow, investigators say.

The driver of the tan vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another driver was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center. It's unclear which vehicle that driver was driving.

The third driver involved was able to get out of the vehicle and talk to police at the scene.

