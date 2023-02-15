"He put a lot of love into this' | Artist honors legends of conjunto music in book made from a real accordion

Made from a 1930s Hohner accordion, the UTSA Special Collections Library commissioned the piece in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is a city of rich history and culture. It’s something UTSA is hoping to highlight with a new addition to their Special Collections Library.

With its hand-colored pages and spanning text, the new book serves as an instrument to learning our city's history. This story is etched into its very frame, going back 90 years.

"He customized this, he emptied out the bellows. He hand made all of the paper that he printed on," Steph Noell, the Special Collections Librarian said.

The book, however, isn't made from the expected cardboard and stock paper. It's cover is made from an actual accordion.

This is the story of the Real Tejano Conjunto Accordion Book.

"My one of my favorite parts is that the title page. If you get at a certain angle, you have a bar right after the title page," Noell said.

The accordion was made in the 1930s from a company called Hohner, which continues to manufacture accordions today.

"Because of the accordion being so important to San Antonio's culture, they thought that they would buy one of our accordion books," Peter Thomas said. He and his wife are book artists.

They've been creating books for forty years, but have been making accordion books for more than a decade. Not only that, Thomas also plays.

Thomas is a native Californian with connections to San Antonio. He has taught bookbinding and making miniature books at the Southwest School of Art. Thomas said they've also printed poems from poet Naomi Nye. In 2015, they printed "Sometimes I Pretend" which UTSA also purchased.

Noell commissioned them to make the book in 2020.

"I wanted to have something that recommends that that represented and highlighted accordionist, but especially our local accordionist," Noell said.

The book, however, didn’t come into tune right away. As with many things, the pandemic presented a challenge.

"I was really hoping that I would be able to meet some of the players, learn a little bit about what is the the culture and couldn't do that," Thomas said.

With the help of the Arhoolie Foundation, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts center and UNT professor Catherine Ragland; the work was able to take form.

"As a book artist, it's not about publishing information as much as it's creating a work of art that has information in it," Thomas said.

He changed his approach to tell the story of important players featured on every page, including Flaco Jimenez, Tony De La Rosa, and Narciso Martinez.

"He really took a deep dive for this book for us," Noell said.

While the accordion may not play, it is one-of-a-kind.

"He put a lot of love into this," Noell said.

Telling the story of itself, and the culture it helped to create.

"I want to encourage them [the students] to see themselves as part of history," Noell said.

Noell also said some of their colleagues at UTSA are also drafting a history of music in San Antonio book, which will be published by UTSA Press. The book has over 30 contributors, including Ragland, who helped with the accordion book.

"So we weren't necessarily doing this intentionally. It just kind of worked out this way," Noell said.