HCSO to release bodycam video in deadly shooting of man suffering from mental health crisis

A deputy shot Marcelo Garcia, 45, on April 14. It's the latest case to draw scrutiny of law enforcement handling of mental health emergencies.

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is expected to release bodycam footage and new details Tuesday after the shooting of Marcelo Garcia last week.

It's the latest officer-involved shooting that has raised questions about law enforcement response to mental health emergencies. HCSO will release the video at a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A HCSO deputy shot and killed 45-year-old Garcia outside his home on Sunflower Prairie Court in northeast Houston. Investigators said Garcia, who they believe was suffering from a mental health crisis, lunged at the officer with a knife in hand.

“The deputy attempted to use his Taser on the subject, who was still armed with his knife,” said HCSO Chief Mike Lee the scene on April 14. “The deputy discharged his weapon a number of times, striking the suspect.”

Garcia was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived.

A mental health unit was requested to the scene, but the sheriff's office said it was tied up with another assignment.

Garcia had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to family members.

HCSO will also be releasing security footage from a neighbor's camera during Tuesday's press conference.

The investigation is in it's early stages. Garcia's official cause of death is still being investigated by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.