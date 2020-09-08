HCSO: Driver killed, car demolished in major crash on Grand Parkway near Katy

Officials said they think speed played a factor in the accident, but an investigation is ongoing.

KATY, Texas — A local driver is dead after his vehicle jumped the center median of the Grand Parkway early Sunday near the Katy area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of W. Grand Parkway North near Morton Road at 4:21 a.m.

Investigators said a black 2011 Toyota Camry was headed northbound on the parkway when it jumped the center median guidelines.

HCSO said the car struck the center cable barricade, spun into the southbound lanes of the parkway and then crashed into a concrete barrier that separates the main lanes from the entrance ramp.

@HCSO_4Patrol units responded to 2900 W. Grand Pkwy N. at Morton Rd regarding a one vehicle major accident with one fatality. Traffic units are enroute to the scene. Expect lane closures. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UCIcb7Kcjw — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 9, 2020

The vehicle was completely destroyed, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 30s.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, and deputies said speed may have played a factor.

All main lanes of the Grand Parkway were shut down for several hours while deputies investigated. It reopened at 10 a.m., according to Houston Transtar.

An investigation is still ongoing.