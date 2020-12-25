HCSO: Man accused of harassing ex-girlfriend shot, killed by deputy in northeast Harris County

The 31-year-old suspect had returned to the woman's apartment with a weapon after threatening to shoot up her home on Christmas Eve, the sheriff's office said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of making terroristic threats against his ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by a sheriffs deputy Christmas Day at the victim's apartment in northeast Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

It happened about 4:30 a.m. at the Costa Rialto Apartments in the 5000 block of Aldine Bender, just west of the Eastex Freeway.

Investigators said the 31-year-old suspect had an open warrant out for his arrest and had came to the ex-girlfriend's apartment about 10:20 p.m. Christmas Eve. He was accused of threatening to shoot up the woman's home.

When officers arrived, the suspect had already left.

Live update by Lt Minchew on scene at 5015 Aldine Bender Casa Rio Apts. https://t.co/pcvarfODbI — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 25, 2020

HCSO said a sheriffs deputy who had responded to the woman's call on Christmas Eve learned the man had returned, and the officer went to the scene hoping to arrest the suspect.

When the officer arrived at the apartment a second time, the suspect was reportedly armed. HCSO said the deputy told the man to drop his weapon, and that's when the man is accused of firing multiple shots at the officer.

Investigators said the deputy fired back in response, hitting the suspect and killing him. HCSO didn't specify how many times the officer fired.

The deputy was not injured.

Officer-Involved Shooting 5000 blk of Aldine Bender: One adult male has been confirmed on scene. No injuries to the deputy. pic.twitter.com/wquzR53ve7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 25, 2020

Officers said the open warrant is linked to harassment and stalking allegations involving the same woman. He also has a long history of domestic violence, the sheriff's office said.

The ex-girlfriend and suspect had broken up at least six months ago, deputies said.

HCSO is still investigating the shooting, and the suspect's name will not be released until his identity is confirmed.