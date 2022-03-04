'He had a heart of gold' | HCSO deputy Almendarez remembered by his family

Loved ones are left mourning the loss of a father, brother, son and uncle.

HOUSTON — On Sunday, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy Darren Almendarez's family had the barbecue they were supposed to have on Friday to celebrate his sister's birthday.

Sadly, they had to have it without him.

His 14-year-old daughter, Andrea Almendarez, spoke to KHOU 11 News with her family by her side. She remembers their daddy-daughter dates. Her hat that reads "Daddy's Girl" says it all.

“He was a very caring person. He was very, very loving," she said.

Almendarez came from a big family. He was one of 12 siblings. His brothers and sisters remember the man who they say, "had heart of gold.

"He really did. Everybody who met him loved him," his brother, Steve, said. “We’re devastated. I don’t know how we’re going to do it."

Almendarez's sister, Margarita, remembers the self-made man who worked at a fast-food restaurant to make ends meet.

“My dad looked through the window and saw him mopping the floors. He said he did whatever he had to do to survive,” Margarita said.

He was shopping for his sister Shirley's birthday when he was killed. She remembers him as a protector who served his community the same way he served his family.

“He would still always offer me ... during bad weather to come stay with him because he wanted me to be safe. And that’s just how my brother is. He’s an amazing, amazing brother," Shirley said.

Andrea, surrounded by her family, said it best.

“He was a hero," Andrea said.

Almendarez's niece, Alice, who lost her own father, said her uncle was there for her every step of the way.