SAN ANTONIO — Update:

Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department provided an update on the powder.

After thorough testing by the SAFD hazmat team, the unknown powder, which originated at the Dominguez Jail, has been determined to not present a danger. All operations at the hospital will be returning to normal, and SAFD will be clearing the scene soon.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

An unknown person was taken to a nearby hospital after being exposed to "some sort of powder" when opening an envelope, according to officials with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The envelope was part of mail at a local prison facility, according to Joe Arrington with SAFD.

Per hospital protocol, the person and everyone they have been in contact with has been quarantined pending further evaluation by hazmat.

We're told that the "powder" is not present at the hospital.

SAFD crews are working to respond to the original facility where the envelope was delivered so that hazmat can test the original envelope.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.