Hays County authorities locate missing Buda teen

The teen had been missing since early Sunday morning.

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office has located a missing Buda teen.

At approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday, the 17-year-old left his home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Lane in Buda on foot.

The sheriff's office announced at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday that the teen has been located and is safe.

He was described as approximately 5 foot, 9 inches tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes and a rash on his body. Prior to being found, he had been last seen wearing a teal or aqua-colored shirt, dark blue shorts and blue UnderArmour shoes.

The teen has a serious medical condition that requires daily medication, and he had left that medication at home.