Melanie Perez was last seen on Aug. 17. Officials say she could be with a friend who lives in Uhland in Caldwell County.

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is looking for a missing teen from Kyle.

The sheriff's office said on Aug. 18, deputies responded to a Kyle home regarding a missing juvenile. The family reported that Melanie Perez was last seen at home the day before.

Officials believe Perez may be with a friend who resides in Uhland in Caldwell County.

If you have any information regarding Perez's whereabouts, contact Det. Richard Lozano at 512-393-2125 or richard.lozano@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2023-49872. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 or you can submit your information online at P3tips.com or through the Hays County Sheriff’s app.

Attempt to Locate Missing Person https://t.co/vBgTynStUs pic.twitter.com/siP3lZuqP9 — Hays County Sheriff's Office (@HaysSheriff) August 24, 2023