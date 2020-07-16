Hays County officials locate missing pregnant woman from Wimberley

Evelyn Avendano-Acosta walked away from her home on July 15 and did not return.

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office has located a woman in North Austin who was reported missing Wednesday after walking away from her home in Wimberley and not returning.

Officials said Evelyn Avendano-Acosta, 23, had last been seen on the 500 block of Wayside Drive in Wimberley around 5 p.m. She did not take her purse, phone or identification with her, officials said.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and is about seven months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts and shoes of unknown color.

Officials said she was found unharmed.