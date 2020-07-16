Hays County officials locate missing pregnant woman from Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office has located a woman in North Austin who was reported missing Wednesday after walking away from her home in Wimberley and not returning.
Officials said Evelyn Avendano-Acosta, 23, had last been seen on the 500 block of Wayside Drive in Wimberley around 5 p.m. She did not take her purse, phone or identification with her, officials said.
She is described as a Hispanic woman, about 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 100 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and is about seven months pregnant. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and shorts and shoes of unknown color.
Officials said she was found unharmed.
