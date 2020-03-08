Hays County Sheriff's Office looking for 'armed man in manic state'

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who reportedly armed in a "manic state."
The department said that James Brent Torres, 42, called 911 in a manic state, saying he was being chased and was last seen armed in a wooded area in the 6000 block of Mount Sharp Road in Wimberley, Texas.
Hays County deputies described Torres as a 5-foot-9-inch, 180-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray shirt, according to the sheriff's department.
An Austin Police Department helicopter, the Hays County drone unit and the sheriff’s office K-9 unit are involved in the search for Torres.
If you see Mr Torres, do not approach him. Call 9-1-1 and report his location to law enforcement.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: