SAN ANTONIO — Haven for Hope isn’t just a place for people. Many clients have pets and there’s a new effort to make sure those animals are healthy and don’t create more.

At the San Antonio Humane Society, they're expecting between 40 and 80 dogs and cats from Haven for Hope to walk through their doors, where they'll be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and given flea and tick prevention - all free of charge.

"They are very good with my dogs and they love my dogs very much," said Glenda Snow, who has been living with her dogs Stacey and Mia at Haven for Hope since October. She couldn't imagine being without them. Snow told us,

"My kids are grown so these are all I got. Them and my husband. This is all we have, huh baby?"



Tomorrow, Mia is getting spayed. "Mia is a chiweenie. She is 7 1/2 years old,"

said Snow.

Alberto Rodriguez, the Director of Intake Services at Haven For Hope added, "On campus, we have roughly 17 clients right now with pets on campus. That includes dogs as far as cats we have six cats on campus currently."



Haven for Hope says taking care of their clients' pets is just as important as the clients themselves.

"Our pets are our family, so a lot of our clients would not come to Haven for our shelter services without their pets being able to come with them," said Rodriguez.



Krista Lazo, the Brooks Spay/Neuter Clinic Supervisor who works with the San Antonio Humane Society, told us, "Haven For Hope has been amazing in their community outreach and getting to either homeless or the extremely financially stricken population, and letting them know we have these services available to please take advantage."



The Humane Society says there are many reasons why spaying and neutering pets is essential, including reducing the risk of certain cancers, infections, and mammary tumors; decreasing undesirable behaviors like marking, aggression, roaming and courting behaviors; and decreasing pet overpopulation across the city.



They want to make sure clients of Haven for Hope know their pets won't be going anywhere. Lazo added, "They love them to the moon and back, and we want them to be just as happy with their pet as we are with ours, even though we have a roof over our head."



"It means a lot to me having my babies with me because I wouldn't stay here if I couldn't have my babies," said Snow.

The two organizations aren't just doing this event Saturday, but also again on April 20th. They hope to continue this service monthly for the pets that reside at Haven for Hope in the future.