SAN ANTONIO — About 300 Valero employees and volunteers revamped Haven for Hope downtown.

Saturday morning, the group helped paint walls, landscape, garden and clean up the 22-acre campus. This project was all for Valero's United Way Day of Caring event.

"Doing everything from mulching, gardening, you see people cleaning mats. All kinds of activities, even people doing a bingo game with clients today," explained Lillian Riojas, Valero spokesperson.

"We have about 17 hundred people living here including a little over 200 children who came here without a home. Valero recognizes that and recognizes that they are part of the community here. This is their community and they're working hard to make it better," said Kenny Wilson, CEO of Haven for Hope.

Eyewitness News talked to a Haven for Hope client, Jessica Spears, who said she felt blessed to know that strangers care about her and the other residents.

"They're taking time out of their day and doing something nice for us," said Spears. "It's a big difference. It's going to feel good to walk down here and see some difference. Not to see cigarette butts stuff everywhere. It's a blessing."

The Day of Caring event is an annual event during Valero's United Way campaign. Employees volunteer their time to help a United Way organization. This year is the first time they have been at Haven for Hope.

© 2018 KENS