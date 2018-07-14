HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies need the public’s help with finding a 10-year-old missing boy.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and his teammates were searching for Jabez Wiggins at the Harverstock Hill Apartments located in the 5600 block Aldine Bender Road early Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted that Jabez may have been spotted on the complex late Friday night.

Out with @HCSOTexas teammates at Haverstock Hills Apartments, 5619 Aldine Bender. Looking for missing 10 year old Jabez Wiggins. May have been spotted in complex abt 2 hrs ago. B/M, 3’9”, khaki shorts, blue shirt with “23” on front, blue/white tennis shoes. Call 713-221-6000 pic.twitter.com/tO0CYasqJX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 14, 2018

Jabez is about 3 feet 9 inches and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a blue shirt with the number 23 on the front. He was also wearing blue and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Jabez or have any information you can provide to deputies call HCSO at 713-221-6000.

