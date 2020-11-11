Have you seen Roger Robertson? The Kerr County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding him.

Robertson was last seen around 11 a.m. on November 10 in the 100 block of Walker Drive in Center Point.

SAN ANTONIO — The Kerr County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find Roger Robertson.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an 'Endangered Missing Persons Alert' Wednesday morning.

Robertson was last seen around 11 a.m. on November 10 in the 100 block of Walker Drive in Center Point, in a black, 2005 Ford F-150 with TX license plate BW05271.

The 70-year-old man, who was diagnosed with a medical condition, stands at 5'9", weighing 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a flannel sweater, gray t-shirt, and black pants.

Law enforcement officials believe Robertson's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.