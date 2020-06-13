Have you seen John Sanders? Police need your help finding missing man

John Sanders, who has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, was last seen at 11 p.m. on June 12.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help to find John Sanders, 31.

Sanders was last seen on June 12 at 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of Oak Manor Drive.

Sanders, who has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts or pants. He has brown hair and brown eyes. John stands at 6'0" and weighs around 22 pounds.

Law enforcement officials believe Sanders poses a credible threat to his own health safety.