Have you seen James Gilbert?

San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help to find the missing 38-year-old.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking the public for their help to find James Stephen Gilbert, 38.

Gilbert was last seen in the 8500 block of Huebner Road on July 7.

He weighs around 220 pounds, stands at 5'11", and has blue eyes and straight brown hair. He also has a tribal tattoo on his lower back and was last seen wearing a bright blue shirt and shorts.

Gilbert has a medical condition that requires a doctor's care.