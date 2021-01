Law enforcement officials said the citizen’s previous disappearance posed a credible threat to their own health and safety.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — UPDATE: The New Braunfels Police Department has located previously missing 72-year-old Edward Peterson.

This comes after Peterson was was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Sunday on Eden Drive in New Braunfels.

He was wearing a beret hat, black shirt, leather jacket and green, black camo pants.

Law enforcement officials said the citizen’s previous disappearance posed a credible threat to their own health and safety.