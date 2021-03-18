Have you seen him? Schertz police looking for missing man

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old man whose family has not seen or heard from him since the night of March 7.

Police say Jacob Dubois, 22, was last seen leaving his home on the 5100 block of Brookline around 11:45 p.m. to go see a friend, wearing a gray and white short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers. They describe him as white, 5'9", and 157 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.