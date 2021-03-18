x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

Have you seen him? Schertz police looking for missing man

Jacob Dubois, 22, hasn't been seen or heard from by his family since the night of March 7.
Credit: Schertz Police Department

SCHERTZ, Texas — Schertz Police are looking for a missing 22-year-old man whose family has not seen or heard from him since the night of March 7.

Police say Jacob Dubois, 22, was last seen leaving his home on the 5100 block of Brookline around 11:45 p.m. to go see a friend, wearing a gray and white short-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers. They describe him as white, 5'9", and 157 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

 