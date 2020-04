SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for 17-year-old Angel Gutierrez, who has a diagnosed medical condition.

They say he was last seen on the 400 block of Honey Blvd. wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants, blue tennis, and carrying a blue backpack.

If you have any information about where he may be, please contact the San Antonio Police Departments Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660.