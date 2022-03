Ronald Boulden was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday going northbound on Interstate 35.

SCHERTZ, Texas — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Schertz.

Ronald Boulden was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday going northbound on Interstate 35. He was driving a red 2020 Honda CR-V with Texas license plate NRM3769.

Boulden was wearing an olive green shirt, beige slacks and black dress shoes.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.

