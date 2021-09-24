Have you seen him? Police search for missing 73-year-old man

Arnulfo "Arnold" Genera Valencia has a diagnosed medical condition that requires doctor's care, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old man last seen on the city's far west side.

Arnulfo "Arnold" Genera Valencia hasn't been seen since Thursday. Police said he was in the 9000 block of Trendwood.

Valencia has a diagnosed medical condition that requires doctor's care, police said. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, white undershirt, blue Levi's jeans and black, white tennis shoes. He also uses a cane.

If you have any information about this missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.