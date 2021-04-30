Silver Alert issued | Police search for missing man last seen in downtown San Antonio

Jesse Leo Esquivel was seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Guenther Street.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 69-year-old man last seen downtown.

Jesse Leo Esquivel, who police say has a cognitive impairment, was seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Guenther Street.

Police said Esquivel is 5'8" and weighs around 145 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey and white striped T-shirt with blue jean shorts.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.