SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 74-year-old last seen on Tuesday.

Esteban Quinones Villa was seen in the 7000 block of Whittney Ridge on the city's northeast side.

Villa was wearing a blue jacket and shorts. He is 5'10, weighs around 250 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.

BCSO says he walks with a limp and uses a cane to assist with walking. Authorities say Villa has a medical condition that requires medication.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org

