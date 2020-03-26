SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 74-year-old last seen on Tuesday.
Esteban Quinones Villa was seen in the 7000 block of Whittney Ridge on the city's northeast side.
Villa was wearing a blue jacket and shorts. He is 5'10, weighs around 250 pounds and has brown eyes and grey hair.
BCSO says he walks with a limp and uses a cane to assist with walking. Authorities say Villa has a medical condition that requires medication.
If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org
