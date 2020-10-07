x
Have you seen him? Missing 67-year-old man last seen riding motorcycle

Authorities say Jerry Dale Stevens Jr. as a cognitive impairment and poses a threat to his own health and safety.
Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 67-year-old man last seen Thursday.

Jerry Dale Stevens Sr. was seen in the 1300 block of Morningwood Drive in San Marcos riding a black 2009 Harley Davidson soft tail deluxe with Texas license plate 278J3S.

Authorities say Stevens as a cognitive impairment and poses a threat to his own health and safety. He is 6’ 1” and weighs around 250 lbs. He has gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black leather boots and a black helmet with skulls.

If you have any information regarding this missing man, contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 393-7818.

