Have you seen him? Missing 66-year-old last seen on northwest side

Police said Kenneth Harris went inside a Walmart to use the restroom, but no one has seen him since.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 66-year-old man last seen on the city's northwest side.

Kenneth "Kenny" Harris was last seen Wednesday at the Walmart in the 5000 block of De Zavala Road wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes. He is 5'11" and weighs around 160 pounds with brown eyes and grey hair.

Police said he went into the store to use the restroom and was not seen again. The store was searched and Harris was paged over the intercom, but was never found.

Harris reportedly has a diagnosed medical condition and his right arm is paralyzed. If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD's Missing Person Unit at (210) 207-7660.