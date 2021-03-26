Have you seen him? Missing 14-year-old last seen on the north side

Police say Rudy Oudie has a medical condition that requires attention.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old last seen on the city's north side.

Rudy Oudie was last seen in the 2100 block of Pecan Hollow around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Oudie has a medical condition that requires attention. He has a cross tattoo on his right wrist and an "A" tattoo on his left ring finger in Old English font. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black sweatpants, a baseball cap and a black leather jacket.

Anyone with information can call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.