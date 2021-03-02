Have you seen him? Missing 12-year-old from San Antonio last seen on the west side

Police say Jarred Maldonado is 5'3" and weighs around 125 pounds.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Jarred Maldonado, who is diagnosed with Autism.

Maldonado was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Wind Dancer near Raymond East Stotzer Jr. Freeway on the west side.

Police say he is 5'3" and weighs around 125 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black or green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Law enforcement officials believe Maldonado's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

