Have you seen her? SAPD looking for woman missing since last week

Joanna "Yueshan" Chao was last seen on May 9 off Arianna on the northwest side driving a blue Mercedes hatchback.
Credit: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — Joanna "Yueshan" Chao has been missing since May 9, and the San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help finding her.

Police say she was last seen off Arianna on the northwest side of San Antonio, driving the blue Mercedes hatchback pictured below. The Texas license plate is GGZ8163.

Credit: SAPD

Chao, 54, has a mole on her forehead and black, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Person's Unit at 210-207-7660 or 210-207-7273