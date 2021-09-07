Have you seen her? Police searching for woman last seen in Kerrville

Beverly Ruth Dodds was reportedly driving a white and gold 2006 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate BKN9840.

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Kerrville Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Police said Beverly Ruth Dodds, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen around 8:24 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oakland Hills Lane in Kerrville.

Dodds was reportedly driving a white and gold 2006 Toyota Sequoia with Texas license plate BKN9840. She is 5'03" and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing person, contact the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181.