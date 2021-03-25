Have you seen her? Police searching for missing 77-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman.
Pamela Fox was last seen in the 4300 block of Springview Drive on the city's east side Wednesday.
SAPD says Fox has a medical condition that requires attention. She has hair to her shoulders and was last seen wearing maroon pants and a white top with maroon flower designs. She may be wearing glasses and a black lanyard with a medical identification.
Anyone with information can call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.
Related links on KENS 5: