x
Have you seen her? Police searching for missing 77-year-old woman

Pamela Fox was last seen in the 4300 block of Springview Drive on the city's east side Wednesday.
Credit: SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman.

Pamela Fox was last seen in the 4300 block of Springview Drive on the city's east side Wednesday.

SAPD says Fox has a medical condition that requires attention. She has hair to her shoulders and was last seen wearing maroon pants and a white top with maroon flower designs. She may be wearing glasses and a black lanyard with a medical identification.

Anyone with information can call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

