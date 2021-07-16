CLEAR Alert issued for missing 21-year-old San Antonio woman

Angel Marie Moralez was last seen walking around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Nassau Drive near Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Angel Marie Moralez was last seen walking around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Nassau Drive near Vance Jackson Road.

Police say Moralez is 5'2" and weighs around 110 pounds. She has pink and black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweater, high rise jeans, pink fuzzy house slippers and a matching pink fuzzy purse.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.