Police search for missing 15-year-old San Antonio girl

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen west of downtown.

Angelina Medina has been missing since Wednesday and was seen in the 200 block of Merida Street near South Brazos Street.

Police say Medina has straight, brown shoulder length hair. She was wearing a maroon hoodie with "Marshall High School" printed on the front. Medina was also wearing pink Crocs and jeans. She is 4'9" and weighs around 90 pounds.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.