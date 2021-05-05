Have you seen her? Missing San Antonio girl last seen on the city's northeast side side

"We just want her home safe," her family says.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen on the city's northeast side.

Isabella "Belly" Jacobs was last seen in Live Oak at the intersection of O'Connor and New World, her family told KENS 5. Her family also said she has a medical condition.

She has short, curly shoulder length brown hair, dyed blonde in the back. Jacobs weighs around 100 pounds and is 5'3".

"We just want her home safe," said her father.

If you have any information about this missing person, you are urged to contact SAPD at (210) 207-7660.