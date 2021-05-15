x
Have you seen her? Missing girl last seen on the north side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on the city's north side.

Enedina Jihad-Schug was last seen Friday in the 900 block of West Silver Sands Drive near Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said Jihad-Schug has a medical condition. She has curly shoulder-length hair and is 4'9" weighing around 80 pounds.

If you have information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

