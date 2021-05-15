Have you seen her? Missing girl last seen on the north side

If you have information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on the city's north side.

Enedina Jihad-Schug was last seen Friday in the 900 block of West Silver Sands Drive near Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said Jihad-Schug has a medical condition. She has curly shoulder-length hair and is 4'9" weighing around 80 pounds.

If you have information about this missing person, you are urged to contact the SAPD Missing Person's Unit at (210) 207-7660.