Have you seen her? Missing 90-year-old woman last seen on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 90-year-old woman last seen on the city's northeast side.

BCSO has identified the woman as Eldora Criswell. She was last seen driving around the Army Residence Community on 7400 Crestway around 3 p.m. Saturday. She was driving a grey 2005 Hyundai Elantra with license plate DM4Y569.

Authorities said Criswell is 5-feet-tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.