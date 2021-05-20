Have you seen her? Missing 88-year-old woman last seen in New Braunfels

Yoko Kikuko Galloway was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Melissa Lane

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Police Department is searching for a missing 88-year-old woman.

Yoko Kikuko Galloway was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Melissa Lane. Police say Galloway suffers from multiple medical conditions that require medication, and which normally prevent her from driving.

However, she was last seen driving a gold 2005 Honda Odyssey minivan with disabled Texas license plates 9MJJM.

Galloway has long grey hair and could be wearing it in a low ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black polka dots and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 830-221-4100 (extension 1).

See NBPD's Facebook post here:

